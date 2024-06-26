The Way-Too-Early Case for Rookie of the Year: Shellenberger vs. O'Neill

A fast dish of this week's PLL news and takes.

Heading into Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Minneapolis, the New York Atlas and the Utah Archers lead the Eastern and Western conferences, respectively.

Here are the top storylines we're following.

- The way-too-early case for Rookie of the Year: Shellenberger vs. O'Neill

Brennan O'Neill and Connor Shellenberger - the first and second pick of the 2024 College Draft, respectively - seemingly closed the cases for their high draft standings early into their first professional seasons.

O'Neill set the sport ablaze with his seven-goal performance in Week 2 to dig the Denver Outlaws out of a 14-7 hole and then win it in overtime against the Utah Archers.

In Shellenberger's first pro outing against the Boston Cannons on Opening Weekend, the Virginia alum tied the record for most points in a rookie debut with eight (3G, 5A). He also had the second-most assists ever in a debut.

- What Graeme Hossack's return means for the Utah Archers

Hossack filling back in at close defense and as the team's No. 1 cover defender will relieve the defense of its two most pressing needs: an elite on-ball defender and another stable presence at long-stick midfielder.

Opponents shot just 7.1% when he was the closest defender in 2023.

What makes Hossack great is how versatile a defender he is. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Canadian brings an unmatched level of physicality. But he also has the lateral quickness and technique to stalk the quickest attackmen and navigate screens effectively.

- Philadelphia Waterdogs sign faceoff athlete Alec Stathakis to one-year deal

On Tuesday morning, head coach and general manager Bill Tierney brought back undrafted rookie Alec Stathakis on a one-year deal. The Waterdogs finally have a faceoff specialist.

Stathakis was one of the top players in the nation coming out of high school, and he was recruited to Denver by Tierney, who coached him there for four seasons. He's one of the firecest competitors Tierney has ever coached.

"I've always said Jack Hannah is the most competitive guy I've ever coached, and that's a truism," Tierney said. "But I'll tell you what, Stathakis isn't much further behind."

