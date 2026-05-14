The UPSHOT League Announces Expansive Multi-Platform Media Distribution for Inaugural 2026 Season
Published on May 14, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT) News Release
The UPSHOT League will launch its inaugural 2026 season with one of the most comprehensive media distribution strategies ever assembled for a startup women's sports league, combining the national Scripps Sports Network FAST channel, global streaming with YouTube and local over-the-air television distribution, including in all four Upshot League markets (Greensboro, Savannah, Charlotte and Jacksonville).
UPSHOT League games will reach fans through a combination of live local broadcasts, delayed broadcasts, national distribution, and worldwide streaming access.Coverage Highlights
100% Game Coverage
Every UPSHOT League game will be available live globally via the official UPSHOT League YouTube Channel.
Fans worldwide will have free digital access to every regular season game.
National Distribution
A 15-game national schedule will air on Scripps' new FAST channel platform, providing additional national visibility and accessibility for fans and advertisers.
Local Television Distribution
UPSHOT League games will air across multiple over-the-air broadcast partners in key regional markets, including in the four UPSHOT local markets and other select Scripps local television markets.
Coverage includes live home and away games, delayed broadcasts, and in-market television partnerships.
By The Numbers
Local Market Reach
The 4 UPSHOT regional media markets, plus potentially several Scripps local markets.
Multiple broadcast station partners across Sinclair, Bahakel, Graham Media Group and Scripps.
Extensive over-the-air television accessibility
Local Market Coverage Details
Charlotte Coverage
WCCB (Channel 18)
34 total games carried
24 live broadcasts
10 delayed broadcasts
Exclusive in-market broadcaster status
Greensboro Coverage
WMYV (Channel 48)
7 live broadcasts
Includes home opener coverage
Jacksonville Coverage
WXJT (Channel 4) & WCWJ (Channel 17)
9 scheduled broadcasts
Home opener live
Additional live away game coverage
Savannah Coverage
WJCL (Channel 22) & WRDW (Channel 22.2)
4 regional broadcasts
Combination of live and delayed coverage
Key summer showcase dates included
Expanding Visibility for Women's Sports
By combining global free streaming access, over-the-air television distribution, and Scripps Sports Network FAST channel national exposure, the league is creating multiple entry points for fans to engage with teams, players, and communities throughout the inaugural season.
The distribution strategy also provides significant opportunities for sponsors, advertisers, and community partners seeking to align with the continued growth of women's sports and emerging women's professional basketball platforms.Commissioner Statement
"The UPSHOT League is entering the national women's sports conversation with a bold media strategy that delivers unmatched accessibility, visibility, and reach. Fueled by global live streaming, national FAST channel exposure through Scripps Sports Network, and a powerful network of local broadcast partners, UPSHOT is not simply joining the women's sports movement, it is positioning itself as a major new platform built to elevate women's basketball on a national and global stage."
2026 Distribution Snapshot Coverage
YouTube Global Streaming
Every game live worldwide
Scripps Sports Network FAST Channel
15-game national schedule
Local OTA Broadcast Markets
Charlotte, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Savannah, and potentially several other Scripps local TV markets
Total Regional Broadcast Inventory
50+ local television windows
Distribution Model
Local + National + Global
UPSHOT League Stories from May 14, 2026
- The UPSHOT League Announces Expansive Multi-Platform Media Distribution for Inaugural 2026 Season - UPSHOT
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