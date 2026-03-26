The Unknown Future of Myles Jones
Published on March 26, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
New York Atlas YouTube Video
Myles Jones has one of the best careers of any midfielder ever. Entering the 2026 Championship Series, his future as a pro lacrosse player was unclear.
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Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 26, 2026
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