Premier Lacrosse League Names Tyler Low General Manager of the New York Atlas

Published on April 13, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

New York Atlas News Release







NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) today announced that Tyler Low has been named General Manager of the New York Atlas. Low will oversee all roster operations for the reigning PLL Champions, including player personnel, scouting, and contract management. Mike Pressler will continue to serve as head coach of the team.

Low rejoins the Atlas having served as Acting Assistant Coach for the organization at the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. With over 15 years of collegiate coaching experience at University of Massachusetts Boston and founder of Massachusett's PrimeTime Lacrosse, Low has established himself as a proven lacrosse operator.

"Mike Pressler has built a culture, a standard, a championship-caliber program in New York. That foundation isn't going anywhere and Tyler Low is the right person to build on it," said Rachael DeCecco, SVP of Lacrosse for the PLL. "Tyler knows how to build teams, and knows what it takes to compete - the Atlas are in good hands."

"I'm honored to join the New York Atlas, and to build on the foundation that brought a title to New York," said Tyler Low, General Manager of the New York Atlas. "The culture Coach Pressler has built here is something special, and my focus will be on continuing to add the right pieces to keep this team contending for years to come."

"Tyler knows this organization, and he knows what it takes to build a winning roster," said Mike Pressler, Head Coach of the New York Atlas. "Having someone with his track record overseeing our personnel gives me tremendous confidence as we look to defend our title and continue bringing Championships to New York."

The New York Atlas have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming 2026 PLL College Draft on April 14 at 7pm ET on ESPNU and the ESPN App. The 2026 PLL season kicks off May 8 in Salt Lake City, with the New York Atlas starting their season against the Carolina Chaos. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.







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