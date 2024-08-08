The Story Behind Rob Pannell's Legendary Question Mark Shot

August 8, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







Rob Pannell will go down as one of the best lacrosse players of all time. He's famous for his patented question mark shot. Here is the story behind it.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.