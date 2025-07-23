The Most Hyped Debuts in Pro Lacrosse History
July 23, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
We spoke with six former first overall picks in professional lacrosse about the truth behind their debut games:
Tom Schreiber (2014) Rob Pannell (2012) Myles Jones (2016) Grant Ament (2020) Trevor Baptiste (2018) Brennan O'Neill (2024)
