PLL Schedule Update: Week 10 - Denver - Saturday, August 2

July 23, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







DENVER - The Premier Lacrosse League powered by Ticketmaster has updated its Week 10 Game Schedule for Saturday, August 2 in Denver. The game between the Denver Outlaws and New York Atlas, a battle between the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conference, will now take place at 1:00pm ET / 11:00am MT and air on ABC and ESPN+.

The game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and California Redwoods will now take place at 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT, streaming on ESPN+.

Ticketholders received an email with instructions to redeem their tickets for the adjusted schedule. Questions should be directed to tickets@premierlacrosseleague.com.







