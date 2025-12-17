The Futures League Sets 2026 Schedule; Opening Day Is May 27

ROCKLAND, Mass. - The 2026 Futures League schedule has been set, it was announced today by Commissioner Joe Paolucci. The league's 16th season of summer baseball action around New England will begin on Wednesday, May 27.

The Futures League continues its momentum as one of the top summer collegiate leagues in the country, having welcomed more than 3.5 million fans to its games since 2011 including over 310,000 last summer alone. The 2026 season features the return of the Lowell Spinners as they become the third and final former affiliated New York-Penn League franchise within the region to join the Futures League.

Fans have watched some of the top college talent from New England and beyond play in the Futures League, including nearly 350 future professional baseball players and 31 major leaguers. Former players have been selected in the first round of six consecutive MLB Drafts, while a league-record seven alumni made their MLB debuts in 2025.

"With the calendar soon turning to 2026, we take a big step towards another Futures League summer season with the release of our schedule," Paolucci said. "This announcement is always a highlight of the offseason, and it is especially exciting this year with the addition of the Lowell Spinners. We are already looking forward to welcoming our great fans back to the ballpark and seeing the first pitch in May."

The May 27 season-opening slate includes two "Education Day" games, as the Nashua Silver Knights welcome the Vermont Lake Monsters to Historic Holman Stadium and the Worcester Bravehearts make a quick trip to face the Westfield Starfires at Bullens Field. New Britain Stadium will be the site of Lowell's Futures League debut as the Bees host the Spinners in the evening.

On Thursday, May 28, the three-time defending champion Norwich Sea Unicorns will begin their season with a morning visit to New Britain. The two Connecticut clubs played a three-game series for the Futures League title in 2025, with Norwich winning the title in the Hardware City. Vermont visits Worcester for the Bravehearts' home opener at Fitton Field that same morning.

Lowell's first Futures League home game at LeLacheur Park is slated for Friday, May 29 against Nashua, marking the first half of a home-and-home series between the league's newest nearby rivals.

The league's final two home-opening games will be played on Saturday, May 30, with Vermont returning to Burlington's Centennial Field to host New Britain and Norwich welcoming Westfield to Dodd Stadium.

For the third straight season, the Futures League will take center stage at beautiful Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., as Westfield faces Vermont on Wednesday, July 15. The Starfires will also host their annual game at Springfield's Forest Park on Sunday, June 28 against Worcester.

The 2026 Futures League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 21. Further details, including the location of the game and its surrounding festivities, will be announced soon.

