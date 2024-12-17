The Futures League Releases 2025 Schedule; Opening Day Set for May 28

WEYMOUTH, Mass. - The Futures League's 15th summer baseball action in New England has been set with the release of its 2025 schedule on Tuesday. Featuring 62 regular-season games, the schedule will begin on Wednesday, May 28 and run through Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Futures League continues its momentum as one of the top summer collegiate leagues in the country, having welcomed more than three million fans to its games since 2011. Five of the top-55 teams in Ballpark Digest's 2024 nationwide attendance rankings were from the league.

Fans have watched some of the top college talent from New England and beyond play in the Futures League, including nearly 300 future professional baseball players and 24 major leaguers. Former players have been selected in the first round of five consecutive MLB Drafts, while each of the past three MLB seasons have featured six alumni making big league debuts.

"Announcing our schedule is an annual highlight that brings us a big step closer to the new season," Commissioner Joe Paolucci said. "We look forward to hearing 'play ball' and having the loyal Futures League fans throughout New England see all of our franchises' hard work come to fruition starting in May."

The May 28 season-opening slate features two morning contests, including the Westfield Starfires hosting the two-time defending champion Norwich Sea Unicorns in a 2024 postseason rematch at Bullens Field, and the Worcester Bravehearts traveling to Historic Holman Stadium to face the Nashua Silver Knights. The opening day concludes in the evening at New Britain Stadium, where the Bees will entertain the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Worcester's home opener on Thursday, May 29 is a scheduled morning affair with Nashua at Fitton Field, while Vermont's Centennial Field and Norwich's Dodd Stadium will host their first action of the summer on Saturday, May 31.

For the second straight season, the Futures League will take center stage at beautiful Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., as Westfield faces Vermont on Tuesday, July 15. The Starfires will also host their annual game at Springfield's Forest Park on Sunday, June 22.

The 2025 Futures League All-Star Game and surrounding festivities are scheduled to take place on Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22. The location and further details will be announced soon.

Postseason action, featuring the top four teams in the regular-season standings, is set to begin on Sunday, Aug. 10.

The "Home Run Derby Wins It" tiebreaker, which the Futures League was the first in all of baseball to introduce, returns for a ninth consecutive summer in 2025. Once again, all regular-season league games tied after one extra inning will be decided with a shootout-style home run derby.

Click here to view the complete 2025 schedule. Please note that all game dates and times are still subject to change, with any updates being made on the league's Pointstreak page.

For the latest news and information on the Futures League all year long, visit thefuturesleague.com and follow the league's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages.

