The Fans Showed Up. So Did the Data.

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The sports media conversation right now is about which leagues are actually converting eyeballs into fans, not just views into vanity metrics.

Hollywood Reporter noted that formerly niche leagues like F1 and the WNBA are building "solid, consistent viewing numbers" on ESPN at a fraction of NFL or NBA rights costs, and that creator-driven content is the engine behind it.' PwC went further, pointing out that when the PGA Tour leaned into YouTube-native audiences, their linear TV numbers went up 22% the following year; digital and broadcast grow each other when you do it right."

MLR's 2026 numbers tell that same story. National broadcast viewership up 55% per game on ESPN. Streaming up 27% per game on ESPN+. Instagram organic views up 96%. TikTok shares up 714%, fans sharing our content at 7x last year's rate. Web engagement up 139%.

But the number that matters most isn't any single metric. It's that all of them moved in the same direction at the same time. Fans found us on broadcast, stayed on social, shared with people who'd never watched rugby before, and came back the following week, with gate receipts increasing 23% per game across the league

That's what building the most accessible, fan-driven league in sports actually looks like in practice. 2026 was the year it started showing up in the data.

' Hollywood Reporter, "Niche Sports Aren't So Niche Anymore," July 2025

" PwC, North America Sports Industry Outlook, 2026







Major League Rugby Stories from July 9, 2026

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