The End of this Game Was MADNESS!

August 21, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods YouTube Video







This might be the craziest fourth quarter and overtime ending we've ever seen... Watch the California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers recap!

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.