The Alpha Dog Outlaws Show Their Dominance

Saturday night, the Washington Wolfpack headed out to Montana to take on the Billings Outlaws in a divisional clash. The Wolfpack came into the game after losing to the Oregon Lightning last week. While the Outlaws are also coming off a multi-game skid.

Both teams have made many changes to the roster and look to flip the switch at the halfway point in the season. The Wolfpack desperately needed to make a statement and find a win. The Outlaws have made major changes to the quarterback spot, adding Malik Henry, as well as other players all over the field. Both teams need to take a stand and prove they can compete at the top of the league. The Wolfpack and the Outlaws have both made critical mistakes on the field that have caused the games to fade away from their favor.

One team looked like they were correcting course while the other was still struggling to find their footing.

Game Recap

Washington started off with the ball and was stonewalled immediately. Getting the ball on the two-yard line, Malik Henry's first snap was a quarterback sneak resulting in a touchdown. Washington, on their next offensive drive, threw an irate snap, resulting in a safety. The Outlaws worked quickly to have their new additions connect. Henry and Prince found the endzone, giving Billings a huge early lead. Washington again could not convert the first down, giving the Outlaws ideal field position on a dropkick. Again, Malik Henry made quick work of the Wolfpack's secondary, finding Prince again in the endzone.

The transition from center to quarterback for the Wolfpack was an issue all night. Even with the inability to protect the quarterback, Shoffner was able to get it down to the goal line. However, he tried to test Dwayne Hollis and lost the battle, ending with an interception for Billings. Moving the ball with ease, Malik Henry ripped a deep shot to a wide-open Anthony Duffy, connecting for a touchdown. Shoffner, trying to make something happen, lofted a deep ball towards the end zone, but Justice King came flying in to make another interception. As if they had been playing together all season, Malik Henry and Darius Prince found the endzone once again on a shot over the middle between two defenders. Stalling the Wolfpack to a field goal to end the half, Billings headed into the half leading 37-3.

The Outlaws started the second half with the ball. Multiple penalties on the Wolfpack moved Billings into scoring position. Malik found Anthony Duffy, punishing the Wolfpack again for a touchdown. The drive took up nearly half the quarter, being methodical, Billings controlled all the momentum at this point. Washington again stalled out, giving the ball back to Billings. The play of the game came late in the third quarter, Malik threw a deep pass to Darius Prince, who was streaking for the endzone. Prince hauled in the catch while he flipped over the boards in the end zone and maintained control.

Yet again, Washington surrendered the ball on downs. The Outlaws gained control on the five-yard line. Cedric Walker called on Tyrone Sampson Jr., who was able to power the ball over the goal line. Needing to find a shed of light, JR. Wells turned to Adam Kruse. Moving around the pocket, Kruse ripped a pass to LeDarian McCallister. McCallister made one defender miss and trotted in for a touchdown. Washington attempted an onside, but they were not able to recover, and the Outlaws gained great field position. At this point, the Outlaws turned to their backups. The Outlaws weren't able to capitalize and settled for a field goal attempt that missed wide left. Off a tipped pass, Jamaar Moore snatched another interception for the Outlaws. Wingle flicked it out to a delayed route by Sampson, who went untouched in for a score. With seconds remaining, Washington heaved a last attempt at a score, and Justice King flew in to snipe another touchdown, ending the game 69-10 Outlaws.

Impact Players

The Outlaws had many standout players, offensively and defensively. However, the new additions, Malik Henry, Anthony Duffy, and Darius Prince, were impossible to ignore.

Malik Henry's impact from the jump was visible. Cedric Walker spoke this week about how he would lead this team, and lead he did. Finding multiple weapons all night long and using his legs to make things happen for the Outlaws. Malik Henry pulled in the fourth quarter, ended the game with six passing touchdowns, and added another rushing touchdown. The quarterback was a huge spark to this offense. Henry may be the type of player who can propel the Outlaws to the next level.

Anthony Duffy was one of Henry's favorite targets in the game. Duffy grabbed multiple catches and collected two touchdowns. Having a secondary weapon to play off Darius Prince should allow the Outlaws to have a dangerous duo.

Darius Prince was a lightning rod. Malik Henry and Prince seemed like they were on the same wavelength all night. Prince snatched three touchdowns, one of which was a highlight-reel touchdown over the boards. Henry and Prince are going to be a dangerous combination for the rest of the season.

Defensively, Justice King was causing chaos all night. Ripping two interceptions down and many more passes broken up. King was a menace on defense and a key cog in halting the Wolfpack's offense.

With a 69-10 victory, the Billings Outlaws walked away with a dominant win. Cedric Walker and the Outlaws looked more like the team fans have come to expect out of Montana. An impressive end-to-end performance, the additions to the team gave the team a real jolt of life. Washington, on the other hand, is still trying to figure out who can be their long-term quarterback. The Billings Outlaws return to the win column, moving to 3-4 on the season. They will host the Southwest Kansas Storm next Saturday. Conversely, Washington falls to 2-6 on the season and will look to bounce back against the Oregon Lightning next Sunday.







