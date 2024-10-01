The AF1 Season Starts Now

October 1, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The 2025 Arena Football One season has begun.

All founding teams may begin signing their returning players to Letters of Intent for the inaugural season of AF1.

The three announced expansion teams and founding teams may begin signing un-rostered free agents to Letters of Intent as well.

Get ready for the return of Arena Football.

