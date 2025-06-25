Thank You, Fans

DC Defenders take in the UFL Championship experience

Dear UFL Fans,

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks for your incredible support and dedication throughout the 2025 UFL season. While we are still a young league, this year marked a major step forward - both on and off the field - and that progress would not have been possible without you.

Whether you were tuning in on FOX, ABC or ESPN, packing the 'Battledome,' building DC's iconic 'Beer Snake' or experiencing through innovations like our TruVision player camera vests, your passion made one thing clear - spring football is here to stay.

This season brought unforgettable moments and high-octane performances from start to finish. We closed the year in spectacular fashion as Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris led the DC Defenders to their first UFL Championship. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu rose to the occasion on the biggest stage with a record setting performance while capturing the UFL Championship Game MVP award.

Across the league, storylines continued to captivate. League MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Perkins led Michigan to the championship game, Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu led St. Louis to the championship doorstep for the second consecutive year and no one embodied the UFL's values more than Travis Feeney of the Battlehawks - our Sportsman of the Year - whose leadership and community impact set the bar for excellence beyond the game.

As we look forward to 2026, expect even greater competition, enhanced fan experiences, and more opportunities for our athletes to chase their professional football dreams.

On behalf of everyone at the UFL, thank you for being a part of this journey. We can't wait to see you all next season!

With gratitude,

Russ Brandon

