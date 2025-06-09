Sánchez Named Pitcher of the Week After No-Hitter

June 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday, June 9 that New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez was named Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week for June 2 through June 8. Sánchez issued New Hampshire's fourth no-hitter in franchise history with seven hitless innings against Altoona in game one of a Saturday doubleheader on June 7. The no-hitter was Sánchez's third complete game in a Fisher Cats uniform; no prior New Hampshire pitcher has logged more than one.

From Antilla, Cuba, Sánchez signed a free agent contract with Toronto in May 2022. Sánchez began the 2024 season with High-A Vancouver and won five of seven decisions in 16 outings to the tune of a 4.03 earned run average. Sánchez began 2025 with the Fisher Cats after wrapping 2024 in New Hampshire with a 2-1 record and a 2.28 ERA in four starts. In his Double-A debut, Sánchez fired his first complete game with New Hampshire with seven scoreless innings in Binghamton; Sánchez fell one strike shy of back-to-back- complete game shutouts in his next outing against Erie on August 10, 2024.

The Fisher Cats hit the road to FirstEnergy Stadium to begin a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils, with first pitch against the Fightins set for 7:10 PM EDT on Tuesday. The Fisher Cats return home to close the first half of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 17 to open a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots.

