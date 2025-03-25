Sweeps Across the League

March 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)







Josh Starr leads a weekly recap that includes a trio of sweeps from the Madison Capitols, Green Bay Gamblers and Sioux Falls Stampede.

United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2025

