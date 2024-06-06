Surge Storm out of the Gates to Beat Rattlers for 1st Win of Season

The Calgary Surge are on the board.

Sean Miller-Moore led the way with 27 points including the game-winner as the Surge topped the Saskatchewan Rattlers 102-85 at Winsport Event Centre on Wednesday in Calgary for their first win of the season.

The Surge's last victory came in last season's semifinals. Since then, Calgary lost the championship game to the Scarborough Shooting Stars and its first three games of the current campaign.

