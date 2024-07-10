Surge Silence Stingers as Edmonton Struggles to Franchise-Low Point Total
July 10, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Edmonton Stingers' playoff spot will have to wait.
Calgary crashed its Alberta rival's party on Tuesday at the Edmonton Expo Centre, racing to an 87-58 victory and holding the Stingers to a franchise-low point total in the process.
The Surge moved back to .500, improving to 7-7 with the win. The Stingers dropped to 11-5 with the loss.
