Stingers Run All Over Surge In 97-79 Season-Opening Win

Edmonton Stingers on game night

The Edmonton Stingers claimed the first win of the CEBL season as they beat the Calgary Surge 97-79 in wire-to-wire fashion on Tuesday night.

It was a "do it by committee" victory for the Stingers who had five double-digit scorers. Starting guard Davion Warren led the way with a game-high 17 points in his CEBL debut, but it was Edmonton's bench that ended up doing most of the damage. Adika Peter-McNeily and Ben Krikke scored 15 a piece while Michael Nuga added 14 as the Stingers second unit finished a plus-17.

