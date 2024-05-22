Stingers Run All Over Surge In 97-79 Season-Opening Win
May 22, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Edmonton Stingers claimed the first win of the CEBL season as they beat the Calgary Surge 97-79 in wire-to-wire fashion on Tuesday night.
It was a "do it by committee" victory for the Stingers who had five double-digit scorers. Starting guard Davion Warren led the way with a game-high 17 points in his CEBL debut, but it was Edmonton's bench that ended up doing most of the damage. Adika Peter-McNeily and Ben Krikke scored 15 a piece while Michael Nuga added 14 as the Stingers second unit finished a plus-17.
Images from this story
|
Edmonton Stingers on game night
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 22, 2024
- CEBL Season Tips off in Prairies with Rattlers, Sea Bears Battling in Basketball Banjo Bowl - CEBL
- Stingers Run All Over Surge In 97-79 Season-Opening Win - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.