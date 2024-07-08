Stingers Rout Honey Badgers in Decisive 99-79 Win

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Edmonton Stingers' Brody Clarke in action

The Edmonton Stingers (11-4) snapped the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-9) three-game winning streak with a 99-79 victory on Sunday night.

With a hot Honey Badgers team coming in to take on a first-place Stingers squad, all signs pointed to a neck-and-neck contest, especially after a closely contested first quarter. However, the Stingers quickly blew the game wide open in the second quarter and never looked back.

Davion Warren led the way for the Stingers with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals, while his teammate Brody Clarke posted a near triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and four blocks.

