Stefan Smith Leads Surge to Comeback Victory over BlackJacks
June 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Stefan Smith scored 24 points to lead the Calgary Surge (6-5) to their fourth straight victory with a 100-90 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks (3-8) Saturday night at The Arena at TD Place.
The Surge trailed by as many as 17 points but mounted a second-half comeback to pull off what is now their fifth win in their last six games, improving them to 3-0 on their season-long six-game road trip.
