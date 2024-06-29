Stefan Smith Leads Surge to Comeback Victory over BlackJacks

June 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surge's Stefan Smith on game night

() Calgary Surge's Stefan Smith on game night()

Stefan Smith scored 24 points to lead the Calgary Surge (6-5) to their fourth straight victory with a 100-90 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks (3-8) Saturday night at The Arena at TD Place.

The Surge trailed by as many as 17 points but mounted a second-half comeback to pull off what is now their fifth win in their last six games, improving them to 3-0 on their season-long six-game road trip.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.