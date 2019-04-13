St. Lucie Forces Florida Saturday Slowdown

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL: An evening after the Florida Fire Frogs had their best offensive output of the season, the St. Lucie Mets countered by putting up a double-digit run total in a 11-1 victory on Saturday night at First Data Field.

The Mets (6-4) scored runs in six of the eight innings they logged at-bats.

RHP Keith Weisenberg struggled out of the gates for Florida. He permitted the first two men to reach in the first, and Blake Tiberi moved from first to third on two separate wild pitches in the stanza. Quinn Brodey's sacrifice fly would bring in Tiberi and open up the scoring later in the frame.

The Mets blew the game open a bit in the second, plating four runs on five hits to make it 5-0. Jeremy Vasquez homered to start the threat. Singles from Carlos Cortes and Hansel Moreno put two more on. Tiberi's sacrifice fly scored Cortes. A third wild pitch of the game already from Weisenberg forced in Moreno. Rehabbing Todd Frazier singled home Cody Bohanek to round out that threat.

Weisenberg (0-1) surrendered five earned runs, six hits, two walks, and a long ball over his three innings of work.

With the score 6-0 in the sixth, the Fire Frogs capitalized on a Mets miscue to get on the board. Riley Unroe doubled to lead off the frame against RHP Tommy Wilson. It appeared he was going to be stranded there, but Drew Lugbauer reached on a Manny Rodriguez throwing error that sent Unroe scampering home.

Wilson (1-1) allowed five hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts over 5 and 2/3 innings in his start. RHP Carlos Hernandez and RHP Ryley Gilliam combined to fan six Fire Frogs while not surrendering a single hit over the remaining 2 and 1/3 frames.

A monster day for Jeremy Vasquez continued with an RBI single in the seventh and a bases-clearing triple in the eighth. He ended up going 3-3 with 5 RBI, two walks, and coming up just a double short of the cycle.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will be involved in their first rubber match of 2019 at noon on Sunday afternoon at First Data Field. Florida will then return home to begin a six-game homestand on Monday evening at Osceola County Stadium.

