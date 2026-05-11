St. Louis, Birmingham Soaring, Louisville Shocks the League in Wild Week Seven

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - As the playoff race continues to tighten, every team remains mathematically alive. But with Week Eight approaching, some squads are rising fast while others are beginning to fade.

St. Louis opened Week Seven in the Battledome, taking down Columbus for their third straight victory.

The Spring King, Luis Perez, got the start for the Battlehawks and guided a 24-point first half. Their defense handled the rest, recording three sacks, six tackles for loss, while holding the Aviators to 4-of-12 on third down and 1-of-4 on fourth down.

Pita Taumoepenu delivered another standout showing, leading the front seven with three tackles for loss.

St. Louis now sits in a three-way tie for the top spot in the UFL, while Columbus drops to the bottom of the standings.

Then came the shocker. Louisville stunned the top dogs, scoring 27 unanswered points to hand the DC Defenders just their second loss of the season.

After an unnecessary roughness penalty on Derick Roberson, Chandler Rogers flipped the game. He answered immediately with a touchdown strike to Tarik Black, then added another in the second half.

The Kings defense picked off Jordan Ta'amu twice and forced four total turnovers.

DC still holds the top spot, but Louisville surged into a three-way tie for the final playoff position with the massive win.

Birmingham stole the spotlight Saturday night, taking down Dallas in overtime.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a clutch fourth-quarter game-tying drive to force an overtime shootout. On fourth-and-four, he found veteran Jaydon Mickens, who broke a tackle and slipped into the end zone for an 18-yard score.

Jayden Peevy then blocked a potential game-winning field goal, and Mickens hauled in the game-winning conversion to walk off the Renegades.

The Stallions have now won back-to-back games and moved into a tie for the final postseason spot. Dallas, meanwhile, has dropped four straight.

Houston and Orlando closed Week Seven with another thriller. Despite piling up 415 total yards compared to Orlando's 185, the Gamblers fell 24-23.

After a successful super challenge kept the game alive, Houston had one final chance. But they could not convert the historic four-point, 63-yard game-winning field goal attempt.

The Storm snapped their losing skid behind two Elijhah Badger touchdowns. They remain tied for the top spot, while the Gamblers fall to the bottom of the league at 2-5.

Week Eight opens Friday night at Fort Hood's Phantom Warrior Stadium as part of the "Hats Off To Heroes" initiative, with Orlando facing Dallas in a crucial showdown.

Saturday features an ABC doubleheader as DC and Louisville meet again at noon. St. Louis then hosts Houston as the Battlehawks look to stay hot.

The week wraps in Birmingham, where the Stallions host Columbus at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 11, 2026

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