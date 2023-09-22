St. Cloud Rox Alum Cam Eden Debuts with the Blue Jays

Rochester, Minn. - St. Cloud Rox alum Cam Eden made his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Eden is the 338th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Eden, who played collegiately at the University of California, Berkeley, played for the Rox in 2017. He was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

In 2017 with the Rox, Eden played in 56 games and hit .263 with four home runs, nine doubles and a triple. He drove in 29, scored 32 times and stole eight bases.

Eden started his professional career in 2019 with the Vancouver Canadians of the Short-Season A Northwest League. In 56 games he hit .220 with one home run, 11 RBI and eight stolen bases.

In 2021 Eden was back in Vancouver where he played in 48 games and hit .274 with four home runs, nine doubles and 30 steals. He drove in 31 and scored 41 times.

Eden started the 2022 season with the Dunedin Blue Jays of the A level Florida State League. After four games he went back to Vancouver for 10 games before another promotion, to end the season, to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the AA Eastern League. For the season he played in 94 games and hit .233 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 36 stolen bases.

Prior to his call-up to the Blue Jays, Eden had been with the Buffalo Bisons of the AAA International League. Across 131 games he was hitting .257 with three home runs, 19 doubles and a career-high 53 stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Yankees, Eden entered the game as a pinch-runner for Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. in the 9th inning and advanced to second base before the game ended.

