Spirit Edge Knights to Win the 2024 Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, MI - In the dying seconds of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, Josh Bloom scored a historic goal for the Saginaw Spirit, tallying the game-winner with 22 seconds left to spare to help the Spirit defeat the London Knights 4-3 in the championship final. The victory provided Saginaw with their first-ever Memorial Cup title in franchise history, occurring in what was their first-ever appearance at the event.

In addition to registering the game-winning goal, Bloom (1G-2A) led the Spirit in scoring during Sunday's championship final, while his teammate Owen Beck (2G) recorded a game-high two goals. Having collected five points and co-led the tournament with four goals, Owen Beck was the recipient of the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Having both jumped up to a 3-0 lead and held the London Knights to six shots through two periods, Saginaw appeared to be in the driver's seat, before the Knights stormed back to knot things up at three. Thanks to goals from Kasper Halttunen (1G), Easton Cowan (1G-2A), and Sam Dickinson (1G-1A), the Knights rallied from behind to give themselves a chance late in the game, before Bloom dashed that opportunity with his late goal.

Thanks to this three-point effort, Cowan finished the 2024 Memorial Cup as its leading scorer, taking home the Ed Chynoweth Trophy. Among the other award winners at this year's tournament was London Knights goalie Michael Simpson (2.50 GAA & .917 SV% in four games), who was awarded the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the Memorial Cup's Outstanding Goaltender. Additionally, Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk (3G-4A & 0 PIM) took home the George Parsons Trophy as the most sportsmanlike player of the event.

By winning the 2024 Memorial Cup, the Saginaw Spirit became just the third American club to win the CHL's championship event and the first to do so in 16 years. They are also just the second team since 1972 to both host a Memorial Cup and win the title in what was their first-ever appearance at the CHL's championship event - following in the footsteps of the 2005 London Knights.

Today 12 p.m. ET, fans are invited to join the Saginaw Spirit as they celebrate this historic moment with a championship parade that will travel down M-13 from Commerce Tower to Johnson Street, before heading towards Jolt Credit Union Event Park, which is located right across the street from the Dow Event Center.

Quick Facts

The Spirit became just the third American club to win the Memorial Cup, as both the Portland Winterhawks (1983 & 1998) and Spokane Chiefs (1991 & 2008)

The Spirit became just the second American host club of the Memorial Cup to win the event, following the 1983 Portland Winterhawks

The Spirit are just the third Memorial Cup host to lift the trophy in the last 10 years (Saint John Sea Dogs - 2022; Windsor Spitfires - 2017)

The Spirit are the first OHL (and non-QMJHL) club to hoist the Memorial Cup trophy since the Windsor Spitfires achieved the feat in 2017

2024 Memorial Cup Awards

Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy (MVP) - Owen Beck (Saginaw Spirit)

Hap Emms Memorial Trophy (Outstanding Goaltender) - Michael Simpson (London Knights)

George Parsons Trophy (Sportsmanship) - Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Ed Chynoweth Trophy (Leading Scorer) - Easton Cowan (London Knights)

2024 Memorial Cup All-Star Team

G - Michael Simpson (London Knights)

D - Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors)

D - Rodwin Dionicio (Saginaw Spirit)

F - Owen Beck (Saginaw Spirit)

F - Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors)

F - Kasper Halttunen (London Knights)

