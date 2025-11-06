Sisters Vie for Roster Spots in WPBL Draft

Sisterhood looks a bit different for everyone. For the O'Sullivan sisters, they have a chance to be a part of history together. Even though the siblings play different positions, they share one common love - baseball.

While the sisters were not able to attend the Women's Professional Baseball League tryouts in Washington D.C. at the end of August, since they are from Australia, they sent in video submissions. The two were included in the select few who could not come to the tryouts to be added into the draft pool for the inaugural WPBL season in 2026. That now makes eight Aussie women who are draft eligible.

Meet the O'Sullivan sisters from the land down under.

Claire O'Sullivan is the younger of the two sisters. The right-handed pitcher is a two-way star who won the Most Valuable Player award after a stellar 2024-2025 season in the New South Wales Women's League. In the 2025 Australian Women's Baseball Championship, she also won MVP as she helped lead New South Wales to a gold medal. In the playoffs, on the mound, she threw 9 Ã¢..." innings, finishing with nine strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA and at the plate she went 16-for-25 with a homer, 10 RBI, 16 runs, and eight stolen bases. An all-around threat, Claire has the chance to be drafted in one of the first few rounds in the WPBL inaugural draft later this fall.

Her older sister, Elodie O'Sullivan, is an outfielder who has won multiple national championships with New South Wales and Western Australia. In addition, she has played in different Australian Women's Showcases, winning a championship with the Brisbane Bandits in 2024.

The sisters have not just played in Australia - they also play in Japan. Throughout their baseball careers, they have also faced off against each other, a possibility if they are both drafted to different WPBL teams. This past August, the sisters faced off for ultimate bragging rights in the Japanese Women's Club Championship final. Claire's team, the Zenko Beams, took home the gold, with contributions on the rubber and in the batter's box from her, as she beat Elodie's team, Tokai Nexus.

As they wait to hear their names called at the WPBL draft, Claire and Elodie O'Sullivan hope to make history as the first sister duo to play in an American professional women's baseball league in the 21st century.







