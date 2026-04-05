Should this Goal Have Counted?! GK Foul Debate & MANY Blue Cards: MASL Under Review

Published on April 4, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On this episode of Under Review, produced by the Major Arena Soccer League, Ryan and Phil break down a series of controversial moments that had fans and players talking. The headline incident centers on a San Diego Sockers goal that was allowed to stand-despite both hosts agreeing it should have been waved off for interference. The duo also debates a key moment involving Milwaukee Wave goalkeeper Willie B, where contact in the area raises the question: was it a clear foul or fair play? Plus, several borderline challenges bring up the standard for issuing a blue card-how much contact is enough? It's a detailed analysis of interference, goalkeeper protection, and disciplinary thresholds in another must-watch episode.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

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