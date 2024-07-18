Shooting Stars Clinch Playoff Berth and No. 2 Seed with 92-79 Win Over BlackJacks

Scarborough Shooting Stars' Cat Barber in action

The Scarborough Shooting Stars became the third team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a 2024 playoff berth after beating the Ottawa BlackJacks 92-79 on Thursday night.

Scarborough joins the Niagara River Lions and host Montréal Alliance as locks in the East postseason picture, while also earning the right to host the conference's Play-In game as a result of the victory.

Leading the way for the defending champs was Cat Barber who finished with a game-high 28 points on 50 per cent shooting to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals. He was joined by Jalen Adaway who had one of his best outings as a Shooting Star, scoring 21 points with five made threes on a 50 per cent clip. Meanwhile, Aaron Best finished with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for Scarborough as its third and final double-digit scorer.

