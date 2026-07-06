Shoot Your Shot at a UFL Summer Showcase

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


Shoot your shot. Your path to the UFL starts at a summer showcase.

: Washington, D.C. - August 7 : St. Louis - August 9

: https://bit.ly/4y64GZx

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United Football League Stories from July 6, 2026


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