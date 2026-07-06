Inside the UFL - By the Numbers

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







The United Football League finished its third season on June 13th with the Louisville Kings knocking off the defending champion DC Defenders 27-20, in front of a sold out crowd at Audi Field in the United Bowl.

With the 2026 campaign complete, here's the 2026 United Football League season by the numbers.

0 - Punt returns for a touchdown.

2 - Kickoff returns for touchdowns, by Kings Tyler Hudson and Houston Gamblers Jalen Cropper.

3 - Forced fumbles by Stallions LB Kyahva Tezino.

4 - Most interceptions by Gamblers DB Major Burns and Kings DB Corey Mayfield.

7 - Most rushing touchdowns by Defenders RB Deon Jackson.

7 - Most touchdown receptions by Dallas Renegades WR's Tyler Vaughns and Emmanuel Butler.

7 - Most regular season losses by the Columbus Aviators.

8 - Most regular season wins by the Orlando Storm.

8 - Four point field goals of 60 or more yards.

9 - Most interceptions thrown by Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu & Renegades QB Austin Reed.

10 - Most sacks by Kings LB Cam Gill.

13 - Interceptions returned for a touchdown.

17 - UFL quarterbacks threw at least one touchdown pass.

21 - Most passing touchdowns by Renegades QB Austin Reed.

23 - Players signed by NFL teams.

23 - QB sacked the most: Aviators Jalan McClendon.

25 - Most field goals made by Kings kicker Tanner Brown.

26 - Most PATs by Defenders kicker Matthew McCrane.

35 - Most punts by Stallions punter Colby Wadman.

46 - Players caught at least one touchdown pass.

53 - Most receptions by Storm WR Chris Rowland.

62 - Most kickoffs by Kings kicker Tanner Brown.

63 - Longest field goal by Kings kicker Tanner Brown.

68 - Longest punt by Storm punter Jack Browning.

72 - Longest run by Gamblers RB Marcus Major.

75 - Most targets by Renegades WR Tyler Vaughns.

84 - Most tackles by Stallions LB Tae Crowder.

81 - Longest reception by Defenders WR Javon Antonio.

98 - Most points by Kings kicker Tanner Brown.

195 - Most passing completions by Storm QB Jack Plummer.

131 - Most rushing carries by Storm RB Jashaun Corbin.

259 - Most points given up in the regular season by the Dallas Renegades and Columbus Aviators.

281 - Most points scored in the regular season by the DC Defenders.

309 - Most passing attempts by Renegades QB Austin Reed.

341 - Most punt return yards by Battlehawks Sean Fresch.

449 - Most rushing yards by Defenders running back Deon Jackson.

552 - Most kickoff return yards by Defenders Xazavian Valladay.

641 - Most receiving yards by Battlehawks WR Hakeem Butler.

2,188 - Most passing yards by Storm QB Jack Plummer.

EXTRA POINTS

The 2026 UFL United Bowl between the Louisville Kings and D.C. Defenders on ABC averaged 988,000 viewers, alight increase from last year's UFL title game between the Michigan Panthers and DC Defenders, which saw 983,000 viewers.

DC Defenders vs Louisville Kings United Bowl Highlights

Top 10 Plays of the UFL 2026 season.







United Football League Stories from July 6, 2026

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