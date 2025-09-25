September 25, 2025 - AF1 Transactions Update

Published on September 25, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 transaction wire remains active as teams continue shaping their rosters for 2026. Albany secured two key re-signings in wide receiver Marquel Wade and defensive back Kyle Chandler, while Beaumont signed defensive back Malcom McCoy to strengthen its secondary.

The following players have been signed:

Marquel Wade - Albany - WR - 5'11", 170 lb - Arkansas (Re-Signing)

Kyle Chandler - Albany - DB - 6'0", 200 lb - Tarleton State (Re-Signing)

Malcom McCoy - Beaumont - DB - 6'1", 235 lb - Bowie State Univ.

