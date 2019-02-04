San Jose Giants Unveil 2019 Promotional Schedule

February 4, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced today their Promotional Schedule for the 2019 season. Click here to view the list in its entirety. The schedule is stuffed with exciting theme nights, giveaways, fireworks, events and more, all of which reflect the club's mission to provide fun, affordable, family-entertainment. Highlights from the calendar include 14 fireworks shows, over 15 giveaways and four San Jose Churros rebrand nights. Fans can guarantee their seats now for the most popular days by purchasing any one of the Giants Mini Plans. Visit sjgiants.com to buy your ticket package today. Single-game tickets go on sale March 4.

The 2019 Promo Calendar features the return of fan-favorite theme nights including: four editions of San Jose Churros Night, Salute to the Military Night presented by Operation: Care and Comfort, STAR WARS™ Night, Wizarding Night, an Independence Day Celebration, Christmas in July and more. Highly anticipated, new installments in this year's calendar include: Smash for Cash Night, Pride Night, Apollo 11 Night, and a variety of new Heritage Nights. Visit sjgiants.com for the complete list.

Highlight gate giveaways include: a San Jose Giants Magnet Schedule, Military Trading Card Set, (Operation: Care and Comfort), Smash for Cash baseball, Light Sword, San Jose Giants Heliot Ramos bobblehead (Sheet Metal Workers Local 104), San Jose Giants Joey Bart bobblehead (City National Bank), San Jose Giants 2009 Champions bobblehead (IBEW), Lenn Sakata Replica Shirsey, San Jose Churros "Churro Time" Cart replica, San Francisco Giants "Let Pablo Pitch" bobblehead, Gigante Lunar bobblehead, Battle of the Bay pin, San Jose Churros Plush Doll, Pride Night flag, Fan Vote bobblehead and a San Jose Giants t-shirt (Martinelli's).

Fireworks will fill the sky all summer as the Giants host 14 spectacular fireworks extravaganzas. Fireworks are scheduled for every Friday, except April 12, and select Saturdays. Standout firework shows include Opening Night Fireworks on April 12, May 17 presented by San Jose Water, June 15 sponsored by IBEW, a special Independence Weekend Fireworks Show on July 4 and July 5 and a July 20 show courtesy of South Bay Piping.

The San Jose Giants Special Event Ticket Series also returns for its second season. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase Special Event Tickets in advance while simultaneously securing the exclusive promotional items, that come with the tickets. A complete list of the Special-Event Tickets will be announced on a later date.

Lastly, the San Jose Giants have several mid-week promotions that will occur on a permanent basis throughout the season. These include Discount Mondays, Taste of Muni Tuesdays, We Care Wednesdays and Craft Beer Thursdays.

"We are incredibly excited about this year's promotional calendar and we think our fans will be too" said Jeff Black, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "More details about our newer promotions will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks, but we couldn't wait to share some of what's on the docket this year. Our hope is there's something on our promotional calendar to get every single fan who walks into our ballpark excited!"

Fans can secure their seats for the most popular nights and giveaways by purchasing any one of several Giants ticket packages available on sjgiants.com. Single-game tickets go on sale March 4. The San Jose Giants 2019 home schedule begins Thursday, April 11 at Municipal Stadium against the Visalia Rawhide. For more information, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 4, 2019

San Jose Giants Unveil 2019 Promotional Schedule - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.