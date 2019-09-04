San Jose Giants Release 2020 Schedule

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced today their 2020 schedule including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. Fans of fun, affordable, family-entertainment can mark their calendars for all 70 Giants home games at Excite Ballpark.

The San Jose Giant's home-opener is slated for April 17 and the season concludes on September 3. Excite Ballpark will be a weekend destination all season long as our Giants host games on 11 Fridays, 11 Saturdays and 10 Sundays. Furthermore, fans can once again plan on celebrating July 4 at the ballpark. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket holders and mini-plan holders can now reserve and renew their seats for the 2020 season. All that is required is a $100 non-refundable deposit per seat. Fans can renew or purchase season tickets by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Municipal Stadium Box Office in person, or by emailing ryananthony@sjgiants.com.

