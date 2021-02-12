Salem Senators Release Official On-Field Jersey and Hat

The Salem Senators, founding member of the Mavericks Independent Baseball League, have released their Official Jersey and Hat for the upcoming 2021 Season. The design's focal point pays homage to the iconic State Capitol building and the golden pioneer that sits atop its dome. The golden pioneer is transformed into a golden Senator to represent the new team. "We wanted to go with something that would resonate with the city of Salem," said CEO, Mickey Walker. "The Senators are Salem's team and the logo will immediately make that known!"

The black jersey features SENATORS in bold lettering across the chest outlined in gold set on a white background making it 'pop'. The sublimated image of the State Capitol lies beneath in an offsetting light grey. Both sleeves will have patches with the Senators primary logo, on the left sleeve and the American flag on the right sleeve. The Senators primary logo features SENATORS across the base of the Capitol Building with the dome and golden Senator directly above all set atop the image of a baseball - 4 gold stars, representing the 4 founding member teams of the Mavericks League, complete the classic look of the logo. Uniform numbers, outlined in gold, will adorn both the front and back of the jersey.

The all black hat is complemented with gold on it's button and the edge of the hat's bill. The Capitol Building in contrasting white and the golden Senator standing atop complete the stunning image.

The Senators first game is set for Friday, May 14th versus the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer at Volcanoes Stadium. Ticket and business marketing packages are currently on sale, for details call 503.390.2225. Pre-orders for Official Senators hats and merchandise should be available very soon at www.mavericksindependentleague.com.

