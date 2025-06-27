Royals Ride Big Fourth Inning to Road Win Over Leafs

TORONTO - A five-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Guelph Royals knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 on Friday night at Dominico Field at Christie Pits. The Royals (8-9) erased an early 4-1 deficit with their offensive outburst in the fourth, chasing Toronto starter Wilgenis Alvarado from the game. Guelph strung together five runs on three hits in the frame, highlighted by a two-run double by Conner Morro. After the rally, the Royals bullpen did the rest. Sebastian Rodriguez earned the win despite a shaky start, giving up four runs on eight hits over four innings. Nelson Mercado, Owen Newman, and Gaku Ueda combined for five shutout innings of relief, with Ueda striking out two in the ninth to lock down the save Williams finished the night with two RBI, while third baseman Carson Burns had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Morro went 2-for-5 with two driven in. Toronto (10-9) got home runs from Jhon Javier - his fifth of the season - and catcher Justin Marra, but the Leafs' offense stalled after the third inning, stranding 12 runners on base. Javier was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Ryan Dos Santos reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks. On the mound, Alvarado took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits over three innings. This was the Royals' fourth win in a row and will host the Maple Leafs at 7:30pm on Saturday in the back half of the home-and-home set.

Jackfish Outslug Cardinals in Wild 14-8 Victory HAMILTON - The Welland Jackfish used a massive 10-run fifth inning to blow open a tight game and cruise to a 14-8 win over the Hamilton Cardinals on Friday night at Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium in Intercounty Baseball League action. In a contest that featured 28 total hits, the Jackfish pounded out 17 of them and capitalized on three Hamilton errors to secure their 13th win of the season. The turning point came in the top of the fifth when Welland sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs on seven hits. Matteo Porcellato led the balanced attack when he pounded a two-run double. Porcellato led the offensive charge for Welland, going 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored, raising his season average to an impressive .404. Shortstop Jonah Weisner also had a strong night at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Austin Gomm and Greyson Barrett each collected three hits in the win. On the mound, Ben Abram delivered a steady performance for the Jackfish, striking out nine over six innings while allowing just two runs on six hits to pick up his third win of the season. Tyler Duncan and Josh Williams hit homers for the Cardinals. Cardinals starter Enrique Saldana was tagged with the loss, giving up seven runs - six earned - on seven hits over four innings. The victory keeps the Jackfish firmly in the top tier of the IBL standings as they improve to 13-5, while Hamilton falls back to the .500 mark at 9-9. The Jackfish will head home to Welland Stadium for a Saturday night matchup against the London Majors at 6:05pm, while the Cardinals will try to regroup when they host the Barrie Baycats Sunday at 2:05pm.

Chatham-Kent Storm Back to beat Majors LONDON - The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers staged a thrilling comeback Friday night at Labatt Park, rallying from a four-run deficit to edge the London Majors 6-5 in Intercounty Baseball League action. After falling behind 5-0, the Barnstormers chipped away before erupting for three runs in the seventh to grab their first lead of the night. Braxton Haggith was the hero at the plate, going 3-for-4, including a three-run homer in the seventh - his first home run of the season - to give his team the lead. Chatham-Kent starter Mizuki Akatsuka recovered from a shaky start to deliver a gutsy eight-inning outing, scattering seven hits and allowing three earned runs while striking out two. He settled in after London's four-run second inning, keeping the Majors off the scoreboard over his final six frames. Garret Day came on in the ninth and shut the door for his first save of the season. The Majors looked in control early after a three-run second inning that featured an RBI single from Ken Sugi and two-run single from Toby Simmons. On the mound, London's Victor Payano struck out five over five solid innings, giving up two runs on eight hits. With the win, the Barnstormers improve to 11-7 on the season, moving within a game of the second-place Majors, who drop to 12-6. The Barnstormers host the Kitchener Panthers Saturday at 7:05pm, while the Majors visit the Welland Jackfish Saturday at 6:05pm.







