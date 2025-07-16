Rosters Set for 2025 Futures League All-Star Game in Worcester

ROCKLAND, Mass. - The Futures League has revealed the rosters for the 2025 Futures League All-Star Game, which will take place at Worcester's Polar Park on Tuesday, July 22.

Playing the game at an active minor league ballpark - the home of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox - for the first time ever, the top players from the Futures League's six teams will split into Team Hearts and Team Smiles. Click here for the full rosters.

"The All-Star Game is a highlight of our summer schedule every year, showcasing the best talent from across the Futures League," Commissioner Joe Paolucci said. "We are looking forward to a memorable All-Star Experience in Worcester and know that playing the game in Polar Park will provide added excitement for our fans and players alike."

Team Hearts includes the league's top RBI and extra-base hit producer in Vermont Lake Monsters first baseman Shaun McMillan (St. John's), while Lake Monster teammate John Delgado (Stevenson) and the New Britain Bees' Garrett Garbinski (UConn) will help lead the pitching staff. Garbinski has pitched 17 scoreless innings to begin the summer, and Delgado boasts the league's top qualifying ERA. Reigning Futures League Manager of the Year Paul Bonfiglio of the Westfield Starfires will be at the helm.

Led by Kyle Dembrowski of the two-time defending league champion Norwich Sea Unicorns, Team Smiles includes Braveheart slugger Jackson Marshall (UConn) who owns the league's top slugging percentage and a co-lead in home runs with McMillan entering Wednesday. League-leading hitter Patrick Shrake (Colby) and five-game winner Andrew Chenevert (Saint Anselm), both of the Nashua Silver Knights, will also play for Team Smiles.

The night before the game, Marshall will defend his Home Run Derby championship as one of two competitors from the host Bravehearts at Fitton Field.

The two team names offer a glimpse into Worcester's history. Just like the team name "Bravehearts," Team Hearts gives a nod to Worcester being the "Heart of the Commonwealth." As an iconic symbol of Worcester, the Heart represents not only the nickname of the city, but the passion its residents have for the place they call home.

Team Smiles gives a nod to the smiley face, which is famously known to have been created in Worcester by Harvey Ball and is another iconic symbol of Worcester.

With the team names being Hearts and Smiles, this will also represent the newly formed partnership between the Worcester Bravehearts and Worcester Red Sox and will be used to commemorate the first time a current Bravehearts player will compete at Polar Park.

"We are excited to honor the legacy of this great city while also giving a nod to our new partnership with the WooSox," Bravehearts General Manager Donny Porcaro said. "We hope this is the first of many historic moments between our two franchises."

Futures League fans will also have the opportunity to name two additional players to the midsummer classic, as the Futures League All-Star Fan Vote returns in 2025! Cast your vote here by 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. The top two votegetters will be added to the rosters.

Tickets to Monday's Home Run Derby and Tuesday's All-Star Game are available at polarpark.com/futuresleague. A two-day package allowing access to both events is available for $20.

