Rosters Announced for First Northeast Prospects Game

Published on June 29, 2026 under Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) News Release







ROCKLAND, Mass. - Top amateur talent from the Futures League and around the Northeast region is set to compete in the first-ever Northeast Prospects Game, which is set for Tuesday, June 30 at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Conn.

With just weeks remaining before the 2026 MLB Draft, the home of the three-time defending Futures League champion Norwich Sea Unicorns will serve as the host of the newest event on the New England baseball calendar. The game features the Futures League Prospects playing host to the Northeast Scout Team.

The Futures League Prospects feature representation from all seven league franchises, including a strong crop of rising freshmen. A highlight of the roster is the presence of two recent Gatorade Players of the Year who will begin their college careers this fall: Westfield Starfires infielder Ryan Ventrelle (Notre Dame), the Connecticut winner in 2026, and Lowell Spinners catcher Bradley McCafferty (Virginia), the Massachusetts honoree in 2025.

The home side also includes an SEC-bound talent in catcher/infielder Hunter Strohm (Mississippi State), who is contributing to the league-leading Vermont Lake Monsters. Worcester Bravehearts shortstop Jake Malfant and pitchers Shaun Flannery of Norwich and Noah Farrell of Westfield are all soon-to-be University of Connecticut freshmen. Risers to Kansas State, Rutgers, Stetson and Brown will also represent the Futures League.

Worcester Bravehearts Director of Player Personnel Alex Dion will manage the Futures League squad. Dion previously served as Worcester's skipper from 2019-24.

Led by New York Yankees Northeast Area Scout Matt Hyde, the Northeast Scout Team features top college and high school talent from New England and nearby states, with several familiar faces from past Futures League seasons.

Among the Northeast Scout Team prospects is Brady Stuart (Endicott), the 2026 Division 3 National Pitcher of the Year who claimed the same honor in the Futures League two seasons ago with Dion and the Bravehearts. The roster also boasts outfielder Matt Bucciero (Fairfield), who helped the Sea Unicorns to their first of three straight Futures League championships in 2023 at Dodd Stadium.

Admission to the Northeast Prospects Game will be free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

For the latest news and information on the Futures League all year long, visit thefuturesleague.com and follow the league's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages.







Futures Collegiate Baseball League Stories from June 29, 2026

Rosters Announced for First Northeast Prospects Game - FCBL

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