Rooney, Schepers, Philips Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Minnesota Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney, Frost forward Liz Schepers and Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following the game of May 26.

FIRST STAR - MADDIE ROONEY, G, MINNESOTA FROST

Rooney made 33 saves in Game 4 of the PWHL Finals, kept Ottawa off the scoreboard until Tereza Vanišová scored at 10:09 of the third period and went on to win, 2-1, in overtime as the Frost collected their second consecutive Walter Cup championship. The performance mirrored her showing in her 2025 Finals debut in Game 2, when she made a career-high 37 saves and blanked Ottawa until Jocelyne Larocque scored with just 2:35 remaining in regulation play. In the triple-overtime Game 3 marathon, Rooney went a different route on the way to a 35-save triumph, shutting out the Charge for the remaining 98:19 of play after Emily Clark's first-period goal. Rooney went undefeated in the PWHL Playoffs with a 5-0 record, and recorded 30+ saves in three consecutive games for the first time in her career. She finished the postseason with a 1.75 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage, each of which ranked third among playoff netminders. Rooney now has a career playoff record of 8-2, with a 1.46 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.

SECOND STAR - LIZ SCHEPERS, F, MINNESOTA FROST

From just outside the goalmouth, a shade to the right of Philips, Schepers scored 12:00 into overtime of Game 4 Monday to launch the Walter Cup championship celebration for the Frost and notch a unique playoff achievement for herself. Last May, Schepers also scored the winning goal in Game 5 against Boston in the inaugural PWHL Finals, albeit in less-dramatic fashion, as it came at 6:14 of the first period in what ended as a 3-0 triumph for Minnesota. The goal Monday night came on Schepers' only shot of Game 4 and represented her only point of the 2025 PWHL Finals. Overall, it was Schepers' second goal of the 2025 postseason, matching her total across 27 games in the 2024-25 regular season. Schepers finished the 2025 playoffs with 2-1- 3 in eight games and raised her career playoff figures to 3-5- 8 in 18 games - just one point shy of matching the 2-7- 9 she has scored in 46 games across two PWHL regular seasons.

THIRD STAR - GWYNETH PHILIPS, G, OTTAWA CHARGE

Though her rookie season ended in heartbreak with Monday's loss to Minnesota in Game 4, Philips had an unforgettable inaugural campaign. Including her 36-save showing in the series finale, she played 635:25 in the postseason, the most playing time in a single playoff by any goaltender in PWHL playoff history - a figure that surpassed Aerin Frankel's 580:58 of postseason action for Boston during the 2024 PWHL Playoffs. Philips was voted the recipient of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award, becoming the second straight rookie (Minnesota's Taylor Heise won last year), the first goaltender and first member of the losing team in the Finals to be so honored. After posting a 2.11 goals-against average and .919 save percentage during the regular season, Philips led all playoff netminders with a 1.23 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage. The 24-year-old from Athens, OH, won four games, earned one shutout, was unbeaten in regulation and conceded more than two goals in just one appearance. All eight of Ottawa's playoff games were one-goal decisions. With 100 combined regular-season and playoff points, Philips finished tied with Marie-Philip Poulin of Montréal atop the PWHL 3 Stars Of The Week Presented By Shark Beauty Canada standings.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Gwyneth Philips (OTT) = 100 Points

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 100 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 80 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 70 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 60 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 60 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Lee Stecklein (MIN) = 50 Points

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) = 50 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 40 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 40 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Ashton Bell (OTT) = 30 Points

Shiann Darkangelo (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 30 Points

Nicole Hensley (MIN) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque (NY) = 20 Points

Liz Schepers (MIN) = 20 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Klára Peslarová (BOS) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

Daryl Watts (TOR) = 10 Points







