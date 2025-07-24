Rookie Relationships: MLR Mental Fitness: Under the Posts

July 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







What you do might feel small to you, but it could change someone else's entire journey.

See how MLR rookies were shaped by the vets around them.

May is Mental Fitness Month, and we're Under the Posts to start conversations around mental health.

Every week throughout the month, you'll hear directly from athletes as they discuss what Mental Fitness means to them. Join the conversation by using #MLRMentalFitness.

#TackleTheStigma | #MLRMentalFitness | #MLR2025







Major League Rugby Stories from July 24, 2025

