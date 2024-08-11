River Lions Roar Past Bandits in Dramatic CEBL Final to Win 1st-Ever Championship

Niagara River Lions celebrate win

Champions of the CEBL jungle at long last, the Niagara River Lions should sleep soundly tonight.

The River Lions beat the Vancouver Bandits in dramatic fashion, 97-95, to hoist the championship trophy on Sunday at Montreal's Verdun Auditorium.

And yes, the team's champagne-soaked celebration included a player rendition of The Tokens' famous song The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

