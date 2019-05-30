Richardson Receives 2018-19 Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that linesman Patrick Richardson has been named the recipient of the 2018-19 Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award.

The award honors an On-Ice Official for his contributions and dedication to the league officiating staff and is determined in voting of ECHL On-Ice Officials. It is named in honor of ECHL linesman Ryan Birmingham who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in May 2007.

"What an incredible honor it is to receive the 2018-19 Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award," Richardson said. "I would first like to say thank you to my fellow officials for selecting me to receive this distinguished award. There are so many talented and successful officials in the ECHL, to be selected for this award is truly special to me.

"I would first like to say thank you to my parents, Kevin and Melissa, for supporting me on this journey that began so many years ago," he continued. "To my fiancé, Jeran, who has spent many years by my side, at home and in the rink. There are not enough words to describe how thankful I am for your love and support. I'd like to recognize all of the individuals who have supported me over the years and made this journey possible, Mr. Kelly, Joe Ernst and Stephen Thomson. I can't thank you all enough for allowing me the opportunity to work in the ECHL. The passion and loyalty you all show to this league is unmatched and second to none."

The 2018-19 season is Richardson's sixth as an ECHL linesman. He is currently working the Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in his career (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) and also worked the 2016 ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic in Kalamazoo. He is also a linesman for the American Hockey League and the International Ice Hockey Federation and was selected to work the 2018 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game in St. Paul, Minnesota. Prior to joining the ECHL, Richardson worked in the United States Hockey League, where he earned two Clark Cup Finals assignments (2012 and 2013) in addition to working the 2012 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Muskegon, Michigan.

"I would like to congratulate Pat on being this year's recipient of the Ryan Birmingham Award," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Stephen Thomson. "This award is voted on by his peers and they couldn't have selected a better teammate. Pat is selfless in his efforts to make everyone around him better and shows up to the rink and gives 100 percent every night. This is another great accomplishment that Pat can add to skating three Kelly Cup Finals and the ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic. I would also like to personally thank Pat for his efforts and contributions to the ECHL Officiating Team."

The ECHL will present the award to Richardson during the 2019-20 season.

The 2007-08 edition of the ECHL Rule Book was dedicated to the memory of Birmingham, who was featured on the back cover, and ECHL on-ice officials wore a commemorative patch on their left shoulder that has 60, which is the number that Birmingham wore, and the initials RJB.

Birmingham began his officiating career when he was 12 years old in the Southgate Minor Hockey Association and worked his way into the USA Hockey Junior Officiating Development Program in 2003. Birmingham was hired as a full-time linesman by the ECHL in 2006 and worked 83 games in the regular season and four games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, including his final game, Florida at Charlotte, on April 17, 2007.

There were 33 former ECHL officials who worked as part of the NHL officiating team in 2018-19 with referees Jake Brenk, Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski, Trevor Hanson, Beau Halkidis, Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette, Trent Knorr, Pierre Lambert, T.J. Luxmore, Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley, Jon McIsaac, Dean Morton, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock, Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter, Justin St. Pierre and Ian Walsh, and linesmen Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy, Brandon Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach, Jesse Marquis, Bevin Mills, Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak and Bryan Pancich.

Forty-three of the 63 referees who worked in the American Hockey League in 2018-19, including four of the 10 referees contracted to the NHL, came from the ECHL. One hundred seven of the 185 linesmen in the AHL have worked games in the ECHL, including two of the four linesmen contracted to the NHL.

Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award Winners

2018-19 Patrick Richardson

2017-18 Charlie O'Connor

2016-17 Scott DeBaugh

2015-16 Camden Nuckols and Oliver "Butch" Mousseaux

2014-15 Scott Senger

2013-14 Travis Jackson

2012-13 Brad Phillips

2011-12 Jason Rollins

2010-11 Paul Carnathan

2009-10 Ray King

2008-09 Michel Voyer

2007-08 David Jones

