Relive Orlando-DC's Semifinal Showdown

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - July 1, 2026 - Few playoff games in UFL history carried a storyline quite like Orlando and DC's semifinal showdown. The two teams were meeting for a third consecutive week, and despite Orlando earning the No. 1 seed after an 8-2 regular season, the game would ultimately be played at a neutral site.

Under head coach Anthony Becht, the Storm exceeded expectations in their inaugural season, capturing the league's top seed and earning home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Defenders' path looked much different. A season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Ta'amu contributed to a four-game losing streak to close the regular season, including back-to-back losses to Orlando. Despite the late-season slide, DC still secured the final playoff berth and an opportunity to defend its 2025 UFL championship.

Before either team took the field, however, the biggest storyline centered around the venue.

With Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium unavailable, the UFL initially announced Historic Crew Stadium, home of the Columbus Aviators, as the neutral site. The decision sparked immediate backlash from fans across social media, quickly catching the attention of league co-owner Mike Repole.

Repole addressed fans on X, apologized for the situation and made it clear the league wasn't done exploring options.

"No excuses. We came up short and let our fans down. That said, we're still working around the clock this weekend. We have a few long-shot possibilities left, and we're not giving up."

Days later, Repole delivered. On the Monday before the semifinal, the Storm announced the game would instead be played at Daytona Beach Stadium, just 51 miles from Inter&Co Stadium, giving Orlando fans a realistic opportunity to make the trip.

Fans packed the 10,000-seat venue and created the loud, hostile atmosphere expected for a playoff game. Between the lines, the intensity matched the crowd. Orlando had won each of the previous two meetings, and there was no love lost between the two teams entering round three.

The Defenders struck first. The league's top rushing offense imposed its will early as Deon Jackson and Abram Smith each found the end zone in the opening quarter, giving DC a commanding 14-3 lead after 15 minutes.

Led by league MVP Jack Plummer, Orlando's offense struggled to find its rhythm throughout the first half. The Storm managed just two field goals before halftime and entered the break trailing 14-6.

The game's biggest momentum swing came in the third quarter. DC quarterback Jason Bean briefly exited after suffering an injury, bringing Spencer Sanders into the game. On Sanders' very first snap, linebacker Kana'i Mauga jumped a screen pass and returned the interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, Orlando found itself within four points.

Any momentum the Storm gained was short-lived. Bean returned to the game on the next drive and immediately answered, lofting a perfectly placed jump ball to tight end Briley Moore, who came down with the catch before racing into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

Then came one of the defining moments of the afternoon. With DC leading by eight midway through the fourth quarter, kicker Matt McCrane lined up for a 61-yard attempt. His UFL career-long kick sailed through the uprights, becoming a four-point field goal and extending the Defenders' advantage to two possessions with less than five minutes remaining.

Orlando finally reached the end zone offensively just over a minute later when Plummer connected with league all-purpose yards leader Chris Rowland for a 40-yard touchdown, but the rally came too late.

After dropping their previous two meetings with Orlando to close the regular season, the Defenders flipped the script when it mattered most, knocking off the top-seeded Storm 28-22 to advance to the United Bowl.

Fueled by 405 yards of total offense and a remarkable 10-for-16 performance on third down, a dramatic turnaround after converting just 6-of-24 third downs across the previous two meetings, DC delivered one of the season's most complete performances.

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United Football League Stories from July 1, 2026

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