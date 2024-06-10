Reflecting on CanMNT's First Window Under Jesse Marsch
June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Did the Canadian men's national team meet your expectations in their games against the Netherlands and France?
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney, and Benedict Rhodes reflect on a big week as the team prepares for Copa América
Full episode: https://youtu.be/ywkVnm90o4I?si=JY1E2QRfCROIVms5
