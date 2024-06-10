Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Reflecting on CanMNT's First Window Under Jesse Marsch

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Did the Canadian men's national team meet your expectations in their games against the Netherlands and France?

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney, and Benedict Rhodes reflect on a big week as the team prepares for Copa América

Full episode: https://youtu.be/ywkVnm90o4I?si=JY1E2QRfCROIVms5

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from June 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central