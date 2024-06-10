Reflecting on CanMNT's First Window Under Jesse Marsch

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Did the Canadian men's national team meet your expectations in their games against the Netherlands and France?

Charlie O'Connor-Clarke, Mitchell Tierney, and Benedict Rhodes reflect on a big week as the team prepares for Copa América

Full episode: https://youtu.be/ywkVnm90o4I?si=JY1E2QRfCROIVms5

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 10, 2024

Forge FC to Host Toronto FC in Leg 1 of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Final - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.