Rebel Bourbon Announces Continuation of Sponsorship with Premier Lacrosse League

July 10, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







ST. LOUIS - Rebel Bourbon announced the continuation of the brand's multifaceted sponsorship with the  Premier Lacrosse League  (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster. The sponsorship secures Rebel Bourbon's position as the Official Bourbon of the PLL  through the league's 2025 season.

"In our work with Rebel Bourbon, we've continued to create unique experiences for our fans and celebrate the spirit of rebellion and excellence," said Jake Krantz, senior director of partnership development at the Premier Lacrosse League. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership for a second year, and bring the Rebel brand to life across PLL platforms as we continue to trailblaze the future of professional sports."

Lacrosse fans will see the sponsorship play out with Rebel Bourbon entitlement rights to the PLL's penalty box, branded jersey patches with the Carolina Chaos, and an exclusive "Rebel of the Week" content series on PLL platforms.

"The inaugural year of Rebel Bourbon as the Official Bourbon of the Premier Lacrosse League was monumental," said Philip Lux, brand manager at Rebel Bourbon. "We'll continue to bring our rebel spirit throughout this season to PLL fans in support of the never-go-quietly attitude of the sport."

The 2024 PLL All-Star Weekend will kick off July 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium at the University of Louisville, airing on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+. Fans over 21 will have the opportunity to sample Rebel Bourbon in the PLL's Bar Down beer garden. PLL fans will also receive discounts on Rebel Bourbon merchandise when they show their game ticket at Rebel Bourbon's Bardstown distillery.

 To view the PLL schedule and purchase tickets, visit premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 10, 2024

Rebel Bourbon Announces Continuation of Sponsorship with Premier Lacrosse League - PLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.