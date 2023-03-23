Rawlings Extends Partnership with Northwoods League

Rochester, Minn. - Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the number one baseball brand worldwide, announced today they will remain the exclusive supplier of baseballs, helmets, protective gear, uniforms, and wood bats for the Northwoods League (NWL) through 2028. Rawlings has been a sponsor of the NWL since 2005.

"We tremendously value our long-time relationship with Rawlings and we're proud to provide equipment and uniforms of the highest quality to our athletes," said Ryan Voz, President, and Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "The gear our athletes use should elevate their ability and performance on field, and they trust the Rawlings brand to deliver the very best results each season."

"The Northwoods League is a perfect fit for the Rawlings brand given their caliber of players and the talented staff dedicated to their development," said Dave Fahrney, regional sales director for Rawlings. "Our team at Rawlings will continue to work diligently with the Northwoods League to design the most innovative products yielding the greatest competitive advantage."

The NWL season commences in late May and continues through mid-August.

