Rattlers Outlast Honey Badgers in Chippy Affair to Snap Losing Skid

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers' Maurice Calloo

() Saskatchewan Rattlers' Maurice Calloo()

It was clear from the first possessions of the game that both the Brampton Honey Badgers and Saskatchewan Rattlers were desperate for a win.

In the end, though, it was the Rattlers who came out victorious.

Jalen Harris surpassed 500 career regular-season CEBL points with 26 on the night as the Rattlers topped the Honey Badgers 76-69 on Friday at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.