Rai Has Career Night as River Lions Clinch Eastern Conference

July 17, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Niagara River Lions' Aaryn Rai

Aaryn Rai scored a CEBL career high 28 points and added 12 rebounds in a double-double performance that helped the Niagara River Lions (13-5) clinch the Eastern Conference's top spot with an 80-71 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-11) Wednesday night from Meridian Centre.

The win was the River Lions' sixth straight as they improved to a perfect 9-0 at home.

