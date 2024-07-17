Rai Has Career Night as River Lions Clinch Eastern Conference
July 17, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Aaryn Rai scored a CEBL career high 28 points and added 12 rebounds in a double-double performance that helped the Niagara River Lions (13-5) clinch the Eastern Conference's top spot with an 80-71 victory over the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-11) Wednesday night from Meridian Centre.
The win was the River Lions' sixth straight as they improved to a perfect 9-0 at home.
