PWHL Weekly Notebook

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The action continued across the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) last week with six games that featured a new attendance record, competitive results, lots of offense, and season-opening scoring streaks heading into the International Break.

OTTAWA SETS NEW SINGLE-GAME ATTENDANCE RECORD

The Ottawa Charge played their first-ever game at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night against the Montréal Victoire and set a new team attendance record with 11,065 fans. Canadian Tire Centre, which serves as home of the Ottawa Senators, became the eighth NHL venue to host a PWHL game, and the attendance became the fifth highest single-game figure in PWHL regular season history. The league's total attendance through nine games this season is 64,473 - an average of 7,164 per game. Through nine games of its inaugural season, the PWHL had a total attendance of 42,905 - an average of 4,767 per game.

COMPETITIVENESS CONTINUES

All six PWHL teams have at least one regulation win through their first three games. This past week, Ottawa won their first game in their home opener by a 3-2 score over Toronto on Tuesday, Minnesota won their first two road games, 2-1 in Boston on Wednesday and 6-3 in Toronto on Saturday, and Boston picked up their first win at home with a 4-2 victory over New York on Sunday. Five of the league's first nine games have produced one-goal differentials, and each of the other four games were tied in the third period before ending with multi-goal margins. Click here to see league standings.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURSTS

Saturday's game between Minnesota and Toronto featured nine goals and ties the league record for most goals in a single game (Feb. 24, Ottawa 3 at Montréal 6). The six goals scored by the Frost in the 6-3 victory is a new team record, and the six goals allowed by the Sceptres is the most in team history. Boston's four goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over New York tied the team's single game record (Jan. 27, 4-3 OTW vs. MIN and May 4, 4-3 W vs. MTL). PWHL teams have combined for 49 goals in nine games to open the season with an average of 5.44 total goals-per-game. Last season, the league averaged 4.83 goals-per-game. Click here to see all scores.

SPECIAL TEAMS SUCCESS

The league's innovative No Escape Rule and Jailbreak Goal have been prevalent through the first two weeks of the season. Seven of the league's first nine games have had at least one power play goal and all six teams have capitalized at least once with the advantage. There has been a total of 12 power play goals scored with an overall efficiency of 22.6%, up from 16.7% last season. Jade Downie-Landry (NY) and Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) scored shorthanded goals last week to bring the league's total to three through nine games. Last season, there were 13 scored in 72 games.

LEAGUE LEADERS

The New York Sirens dominate the top of the league's scoring leaders, beginning with first overall pick Sarah Fillier (2G, 4A) who has six points, followed by Alex Carpenter (3G, 2A) with five points, then Jessie Eldridge (1G, 3A) and defender Micah Zandee-Hart (4A) with four points each. Twelve players are next with three points each, most notably Minnesota Frost forwards Michela Cava and rookie Dominique Petrie with three goals each. In goal, Montréal Victoire netminder Elaine Chuli turned aside 26 shots in her season debut, a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Friday, and leads the league with a goals-against-average of 1.00 and save percentage of .963. Click here for player stats.

SCORING STREAKS

Petrie, Minnesota's fifth round draft pick, is tied for the league lead with three goals and became the first player to score a goal in each of her team's first three games of the season. She's one of seven players to open the season with a three-game point streak along with fellow rookie Fillier (NY) and veterans Carpenter (NY), Zandee-Hart (NY), Hilary Knight (BOS), Renata Fast (TOR) and Sophie Jaques (MIN). The longest point streak in the PWHL last season was six games.

FIRST CAREER PWHL GOALS

Six rookies recorded their first career PWHL goals this past week, including Fillier (NY) who tallied twice on Wednesday. Fellow first rounder Cayla Barnes (MTL), second round pick Britta Curl-Salemme (MIN), third rounder Izzy Daniel (TOR), fourth rounder Sydney Bard (BOS), and fifth rounder Mannon McMahon (OTT) all scored for the first time in their pro careers. Veterans Jincy Roese (OTT) and Paetyn Levis (NY) notched their first career goals in their 26th career games. So far this season, there have been 36 different goal scorers across the PWHL, including 10 rookies.

INTERNATIONAL BREAK

The PWHL schedule is on pause this week for an International Break coinciding with the IIHF calendar to allow players and staff the opportunity to train and compete with their National Team programs. Boston's Emma Söderberg (Sweden), New York's Chloe Aurard (France) and Taylor Baker (Hungary), Montréal's Sandra Abstreiter (Germany), Ottawa's Anna Meixner (Austria) and head coach Carla MacLeod (Czechia), and Toronto assistant coach Rachel Flanagan (Canada) will spend the week overseas.

PWHL DEBUTS IN EA SPORTS NHL 25

As part of a huge holiday content drop on Thursday, EA SPORTS NHL 25 showcases the emergence and athleticism of next-generation elite talent as the PWHL takes center stage. The first-ever PWHL integration features the players and all six teams, debuting across Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season modes, and PWHL uniforms can be selected in World of Chel, with players, logos and uniforms available in HUT. For a truly authentic PWHL experience, the update also included a dedicated 30-game Season Mode with playoffs to win the Walter Cup.

SAROYA TINKER NAMED TO FORBES' 30 UNDER 30

Last week, Forbes unveiled its 30 Under 30 list for Sports, recognizing athletes and executives who are breaking barriers. Among the honorees is Saroya Tinker, PWHL Manager of DEI & Community Engagement. As part of her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in hockey, Tinker also runs a mentorship program called Saroya Strong, and is a cofounder of Black Girl Hockey Club Canada, a nonprofit advocacy group. Click here for more from Forbes.

