PWHL Takeover Tour© Gears up for First Calgary Stop with Toronto Sceptres Facing Ottawa Charge

Published on March 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is headed to Stampede City for the first time. On Wednesday, April 1, the Toronto Sceptres face the Ottawa Charge at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome at 7:30 p.m. MT for the 15th of 16 stops on the 2025-26 DoorDash PWHL Takeover Tour©.

While this is the first PWHL game in Calgary, the city and the province of Alberta have a rich history of women's hockey. Calgary was notably a centralized training base for Hockey Canada's women's national team for four Winter Olympic cycles from 2010 to 2022, and the city was home to the Canadian Women's Hockey League's 2016 and 2019 Clarkson Cup Champion Calgary Inferno. The city also played host to the 2021 Secret Cup as part of the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour. The 2018-19 Inferno roster featured three players who will take the PWHL ice on April 1: Charge captain Brianne Jenner, Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull, and Charge co-leading scorer Rebecca Leslie (tied with Jenner).

This will be the league's third of four visits to Alberta over the last two seasons. The PWHL visited Edmonton for the Takeover Tour© once during the 2024-25 season and will have made two more stops by the end of this season.







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