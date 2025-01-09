PWHL Takeover Tour Continues in Denver with a Battle for First Place

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will continue its PWHL Takeover Tour© with the third of nine games on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver, presented by Woody Creek Distillers. The game features the top ranked teams in the PWHL standings in the Montréal Victoire, and the defending Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost.

Fans and media are invited to attend open practices for both teams on Saturday, January 11, at South Suburban Family Sports Center. This unique opportunity allows attendees to see the teams in action as they prepare for the big game. No registration or fee is required for attendance. Following the practices, select players from both teams will participate in autograph sessions. Additionally, members of the Frost will participate in a Try Hockey For Free on-ice session with 50 youth participants aged 5 to 12-years-old. Registration for the session is full.

The PWHL Takeover Tour© is a slate of nine neutral-site regular-season games that will be played outside the League's current complement of cities. The nine games will be played over a span of 84 days beginning Jan. 5, predominantly at venues that serve as home arenas to NHL teams.

